Kumasi: Tricycle Crashes With Urvan Bus At Aboabo

A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after a speeding tricycle crashed with a moving Urvan bus at Aboabo Number 2 in Kumasi.

The accident occurred when the tricycle hit the rear of the urvan bus.

The tricycle then fell on its side and it dragged Fati, the four-year old girl, for some metres before the tricycle finally stopped on the road.

The young girl's mother, Mina, and her aunt, who were also in the tricycle, suffered some injuries after the crash.

Yussif Abdul Ganiyu, an eye witness, revealed that the injured persons were rushed to the Anwiam Clinic for treatment after they were rescued.

Fati was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) because of the severity of her injuries.

Abdul Ganiyu aka Shola added that the four-year old suffered severe head and other body injuries, adding that the accident was horrific.

He bemoaned how tricycle accidents were fast increasing in the city, urging authorities concerned to intervene to help save the situation.

Abdul Ganiyu stated that the tricycles do not have any protection for people who sit in it, reiterating that it is risky to sit in tricycles.

He stressed on the need for a ban to be imposed on tricycles that carry people so as to help prevent avoidable crashes and injuries.