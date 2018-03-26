Cee Kay Mann Once Came Past This Way

That leaves us with only Mr. PSK Ampadu, also known as Nana Kwame Ampadu, I, of African Brothers’ International fame. Of course, I also recognize the fact that you just cannot talk about Cee Kay Mann without also talking about PaapaYankson, who left us just the other day. But in this case, I am talking about my late father’s favorite Ghanaian Highlife Maestros. The other two are Mr. Jerry Hansen of the globally renowned Ramblers’ International Band, who transitioned into Eternity several years ago; and then, there is this man who was popularly known as CK Mann or Mr. Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann. His artistic name made him appear to be a bona fide “Afropean.” But, of course, it goes without saying that Cee Kay, as he was affectionately known in intimate circles, was unabashedly as Akan, Ghanaian and African as they came.

I call him the second of the Trio because before my late father, Prof. Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Sr., (1929-2001), departed the shores of Ghana for the United States on November 9th or 10th1971, the old man left sometime in the middle of the night (I was fast asleep), I had gone shopping with him around Accra for the vinyl LP records of Ghanaian musicians whom he thought he would sorely miss, but whose magnetically, and I guess you could also say, magically captured music he thought he would need to accompany him on his journey from the then-School of Music and Drama, now called the School for the Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, to the University of Wisconsin at Madison, if he was not to lose his sanity. I am also pretty sure that there were the vinyl recordings of other Ghanaian Highlife artists that the old man later asked my mother to ship him, between late 1971 until she joined the old man in Madison sometime in July or August 1973. But in his emergency journey, for he was about two months behind schedule, his shortlist of favorite Ghanaian Highlife Musicians could only contain the Trio mentioned above.

My father was quite an accomplished musician in his own right and was quite well known to be inimitable on the Lead Guitar and on the Keyboard as well. He had, in fact, for quite a while been a self-tutored Church Organist. He was also regarded by those who knew him, from their Commonwealth Hall Days, in the early 1960s up until he left Ghana for further studies at Wisconsin, as quite a versatile drummer. But it was for his versatility on the keyboard and the guitar that he was mostly known. The old man, several times, told me of having played with Mr. Kofi Ani Johnson, perhaps sometime in the mid- to late 1950s in Suhum, when both of them worked as laborers for the Ministry of Agriculture, prior to the old man’s departure for Legon’s School of Music and Drama. For his Diplomate’s Thesis, the old man had toured most of the country with Nana Kwame Ampadu and recorded quite a slew of his Concert-Party Performances. I never saw a copy of his thesis, though, except several hundred photographs that he had taken of traditional Ghanaian dancers, choral groups and solo performers across the country.

But what I mostly remember about the old man and the three Highlife Legends mentioned at the beginning of this column, is that the old man had this funny-looking German-made spool- or reel-playing machine on which he played most of his favorite pieces by the Trio. I doubt very much that there was any composition or piece recorded by Cee Kay that the old man did not like; but among the favorites, those that I vividly remember were “Araba Lucy,” which he personally strummed a countless number of times on his acoustic guitar. And then “Medo Wo” and “Edina Benya,” which he mostly sang along with the Osode Band. Carousel-7, I believe was the name of the band. To be certain, even as I write this tribute to Cee Kay, I can vividly see in my mind’s eyes the sleeve of one of the albums on the front-cover of which Cee Kay is seated on the beach in pants or trousers, bare-chested, with a necklace, playing his guitar.

I never met the great and genius maestro of the Big-Band Generation, but the last time that I heard about him, about a decade ago, Cee Kay was said to be living in the Washington, DC, area and playing for a Ghanaian Church. I hope they paid him well. Then later I heard that he had fallen on hard times, taken ill or some such thing, and left for Ghana for good. One thing that struck me about the report of his passing, though, was the fact that nearly every one of the news reports had a disparity between the year of his birth, mostly given as 1936, and his age as 83. Now my simple Arithmetic tells me that if Cee Kay had died at 83 years old, then more likely, the Osodehene was born in 1935 or even late 1934. But, I guess the birth of geniuses and prodigies cannot be simply defined by calendrical numbers game. To-date, nobody knows precisely when Jesus was born. What also fascinates me about musical legends is the magical and even seemingly spiritual hold that they have on their fans and fanatics.

I strongly suspect the old man was a Cee Kay Mann fanatic, the former’s having also schooled at GSTS, in Takoradi, the old Government Secondary-Technical School, and while the old man attended, Gold Coast Technical-Teachers’ College, or some such designation. The old man had been trained as a Science and Engineering Teacher. His favorite teacher was Mr. Henry Ofori, the legendary short-story writer and newspaper columnist with the pseudonym of Carl Mutt. That was between 1948 and 1952. Well, I mention Takoradi not merely because Cee Kay had also had his artistic beginnings in the Twin-Port-Cities of Sekondi-Takoradi. That was also, we are told, where Cee Kay is known to have inhaled and exhaled for the last time. Takoradi seems to be highly charged with some sort of Highlife Bug that never quite leaves those who are healthily infected with the same.

And you bet, Cee Kay was a Mensch. No pun is, of course, intended here. But guess what? I am wearing the same sort of sweat-shirt that the immortalized Mr. Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann (Barima) had been lately known to wear. Godspeed, Osodehene, OkwansoKosekose, Omanba!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs