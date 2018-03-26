On-Spot Business Registration Held At Entrepreneurship Summit

Anyone with a plan to own a business had a chance to register on the spot at the entrepreneurship summit organised by the National Youth Authority last Friday.

Through a collaboration with the Registrar-General's Department, a desk was set up on the sidelines of the one day summit.

With a voter's ID card or official evidence of identity, at least 55 participants at the highly patronised event were able to register. Several scores were also able to obtain guidance on the steps needed to be taken to register a business.

The on-the-spot registration was part of plans to encourage efficient and business-friendly response, to youth interested in stepping into the lonely path of entrepreneurship.

The Accra Digital Center where the summit was held, become an idea and solutions trading center as many young people shared their frustrations, their passions and questions to a well-assembled panel.

The panel was composed of top government officials including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Delese Mimi Darko; Registrar General, Mrs. Jemima Oware and Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority ( GRA ), Emmanuel Kofi Nti.

Photo: Mrs. Jemima Oware

The Registrar-General was particular is warning against the use of middlemen in regularising their businesses.

She said the office is more responsive to the public with an online portal service that fast-tracks the process of business registration.