B/A : 'Dr. Amponsah Don't Deserve To Be Director Of The Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital' - Group

Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Sunyani, has petitioned authorities not to confirm Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah as the substantive Director of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital.

In their petition signed by their Spokesperson, Atta Kusi and copied to Ahomka 90.5FM/Sunyani, the Concerned Citizens of Sunyani cited internal wrangling with top management staff, disrespect for junior staff and employing his girl lover as his personal secretary, as some of many reasons why Dr. Amponsah should not be given the nod as the director of the hospital.

The group alleged that because Dr. Amponsah is dating his private secretary, it has become impossible to apply disciplinary action against her whenever she flouts any of the code of conduct of the hospital.

The petition said, “as a people who are genuinely interested in the well being of the people of Sunyani, and the effective administration of the hospital, it will be unfair to our conscience to sit unconcerned for Dr. Amponsah to be confirmed despite his obvious and glaring managerial inefficiencies”.

The petition added that “Dr Amponsah who has been acting director for some time now, has been at loggerheads with key members of his top management and even some junior ranked officials at the hospital”.

According to the group, “it is on record at the hospital that the Brong-Ahafo Regional Health Director has in recent past intervened to mediate in matters between management of the hospital and Dr. Amponsah but there was no resolution”.

The petition continued that “in a further disturbing development, Dr. Amponsah has allegedly employed a lady who he is publicly known to be dating as his personal secretary making it difficult for other senior officials to bring her to order whenever she falls out of line with disciplinary codes of the hospital”.

According to the group, Dr. Amponsah has been touting his links with the Health Minister and his family as a strong reason why the vacant position he has toiled for cannot be taken from him.

The petition said “Dr Amponsah claims he has suffered before this position became vacant for him and so he will not allow any one or process to stampede him because he has the backing of the health minister and his family”.

According to the group, the Acting Director of the hospital shows no respect to his junior staff creating an atmosphere of fear and discomfort for staff working under him.

It claims he is also has been seen on numerous occasions using the same Toyota V8 he bitterly complained about when purchased by his predecessor for private funerals and personal purposes.