Ghana Meteorological Agency Appeals For More Vehicle To Enhance Operations

Director General of Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), Michael Tanu has revealed that the whole Agency as big as it is has only two pick up vehicles that travels beyond Accra and back.

According to Dr Tanu, the most awful part is that one of the pick-up is being used by the Director General as his official vehicle.

Dr Tanu was speaking during the celebration of World Meteorological Day, 2018 on the theme: ‘Weather Ready, Climate Smart’.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to help the Agency to secure more vehicles to enable it perform its planned duties and activities.

The Minister of Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful in her speech pledged the government’s support to meet the demands of GMet to enable them operate efficiently.

GMet also launched their new studio which will enable them predict accurate forecast for the entire country.