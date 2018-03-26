Diplomacy In The Hands Of Wrong People Are Always Catastrophic

Every nation in the world, in today's time of free flow of information, consider diplomacy as one of the top most priorities. Because, diplomacy is the bridge connecting nations, making relations deeper, on the other hand a wrong application of derailed democracy would certainly welcome catastrophic consequence for any country.

Unfortunately in Bangladesh, who ever are in power or within the power circle, start considering themselves as jack of all trade. A politician without the elementary level of knowledge in diplomacy, would not even think in passing any comment on any issue without even realizing its consequence.

Since 2009,a group of over enthusiastic members of ruling party are having all the energy in blasting many of our natural allies like the United States,Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan etc while the same group of people turn absolutely lethargic in uttering a word against countries like Myanmar and India despite the fact behaviours of these two countries are already proved to be hostile towards Bangladesh.

We have seen series of demonstration by the mention groups in front of the Pakistan high commission in Dhaka as well as near the US embassy. Members of our law enforcing agency had all the heart of extending absolute cooperation to this hot headed nuts. While even the Supremes of then government would never allow even bring out a procession in Dhaka condemning the ongoing holocaust on the Rohingyas in Myanmar or New Delhi's dilly-dally tactics of keeping Bangladesh at an uncertain waiting period on the issues of due shares of common river water. India knows, policy makers in Dhaka would be graciously chewing the already rotten carrots of their "Big-brothers" in the "friendly neighbours"; because it has become habit of the Bangladeshi politicians of unnecessarily mopping the dirty floors of their loving dadas and didis (brothers and sisters).

We are still angry on Pakistan! Because what it happened in 1971.While we are too delighted on Myanmar and India although both of them are causing terrible pains and agonies on all of us! We are definitely considering Israel as our enemy state while Saudi Arabia - a country considered as leader of Muslim ummah has recently opened its air space to the Jewish State and most possibly going to develop full diplomatic relation soon. In that case, where do we really stand?

With extreme anger I have read a comment by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's political adviser H T (not hot tempered) Imam stating "Do we have learn the standard of democracy from the Germans?From the country of Hitler? "

He made this comment in response to a recent statement of German organisation named Bertelsmann Stiftung Transformation Index on Quality of Democracy which high lighted Bangladesh is now under autocratic rule. By making such unkind comment which goes against the great Germans, H T Imam first of all has leveled all the Germans as a ensister of Hitler and most definitely he has invited an immediate enmity with Berlin and ultimate enmity with rest of the EU nations. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina most possibly may not feel the heat of such rowdy comment in the immediate future but ultimately Germans and their allies will teach us a very befitting lesson by bringing a very clear response- where Chancellor Angela Merkel may say"No,you don't need to learn from Germany, because you are dictators. Germany doesn't teach democracy to any autocratic regime or foul mouthed elements like H T Imam".

Are we ready for a new avenue of enmity with Germany and the European Union? The nation isn't! Possibly our wrong headed politicians are! And as a result the entire nations is going to pay a very heavy cost.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and worked in the United Nations.