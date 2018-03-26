Making A Film Always Is A Challenging Task!

When audiences watch a film in a theatre or cinema hall, they most possibly give major credits to the actors and only a very small segment of people would think about the director and hid team. Of course it is reverse, when people watch the movies directed by celebrity directors like Roman Polanski, Steven Spielberg, Mahesh Bhat, Sujit Guha, Aparna Sen, Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Leela Bansali, Gautam Chakeavarty and others. In the Indian subcontinent, ever since digital technology ousted the century old celluloid, a lots of young and talented directors are entering the film industry with their brilliant works. Be it Rajmouli in the Tamil film industry, Raj Chakravarty in Kolkata or promising directors like Tajul Islam in Bangladesh.

Although for past several years. Bangladeshi film industry has been struggling because of the lack of proper availability of advanced and sophisticated equipment as well as crisis of genuinely dedicated producers. film directors like Tajul Islam stepped into this arena, back in 2010 and by now has directed a couple of films. But, making a good movie with tremendous economic constraint due to small budget is difficult.

In the Indian subcontinent, only Mahesh Bhat has shown the charisma of making a movie with a limited budget and in days, not weeks or months. But, everyone is not Mahesh Bhat - a gigantic figure in the film industry with God gifted talents.

Tajul Islam has the 'audacity' of thinking big, dreaming big and even planning big and still is waiting for the right opportunity to transform his aspirations and dramas into realities. He dreams of working in Kolkata as well as Bollywood one day.

I knew, Tajul was a genuine fan of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, a multi-award winning journalist, newspaper editor, writer, lyricist, tuner and a filmmaker. That's why I asked film director Tajul, what makes him to be a fan of Mr. Choudhury. In reply, he said, "To me, he is like a loving father, mesmeric lyricist, a magnificent tuner, a powerful writer, a sharp maker, and above all, an excellent human being. I stepped into the showbiz industry, back in 2010 and was honored to work as his most dearest aide. From the first day, I fell in love of this man, because he didn't treat me as a new comer."

But you haven't yet used any of Mr. Choudhury's songs in your films, I said. He renained silent for few seconds and replied, "I only will use his lyrics in the screenplay I personally like. He is my mentor, and I really can't abuse his works."

I asked, do you think, your teaming with Mr. Choudhury is over and you won't again be in his team? Tajul Islam looked surprised and in a raised voice said, "Over? Who said? I was and will always be in his team. To me, that's a family I love to remain."

Tell me something about your ongoing film and your upcoming plans. Tajul Islam said, "Currently I am filming a movie named Gopon Songket (Secret Signal), where Simon Sadik is playing the lead role alongside a new actress named Alvera Emu. For Emu, this is her debut work. I brought her into film. Talented actor Amit Hassan and other actors are also in this film. Cinematographer of Gopon Songket is Tapon Ahmed.

"My next projects are few in the pipeline. But, am truly waiting for the day, when I will work with celebrity directors in India."

My last question to this young and promising filmmaker was, how he assesses Shoaib Choudhury. He replied, "Well, he is a man with God gifted qualities and talents - multiple talents. He is very lively and friendly. Down to the earth. We used to drink whisky or beer together during our leisure times and he treated me just like a friend. I must add here something. He has the mystique power of forecasting anyone's future very precisely. About me, whatever he had said, turned out to be absolutely true.

"People may say. he is proud, hot tempered and a bit isolated from others. But, I know, they're totally wrong. Only someone, who never had met him in person can make such comments. My mentor is not only a mesmeric lyricist - powerful writer, he'll most definitely infect a lots of dreams in your mind. He'll let you feel strong and confident. Above all - his extraordinary and charming personality will let you fall in his love - whether you're a male or a female. Once you meet, you really can't forget him unless you're extremely unfortunate."

Another maker and newspaper editor, Faridul Alam Farid was listening to our conversations. As my questions with Tajul Islam finished. I turned onto Faridul Alam Farid and said, you know Shoaib Choudhury for more than two decades and how will you assess him? He, with his signature smile said, "Tajul already has covered almost everything. But, I would like to add here saying, he's the mentor of the mentors - a lyricist of the lyricists. I remember what celebrated Bangladeshi lyricist Milton Khondoker said. He said, Shoaib Choudhury's lyrics begin at the level where other lyricist's exhaust.

"I am at the forefront demanding his release from the prison, where individuals like Mahboob Ar Rahman. Mamunur Rashid, Rakib Ahmed, Amanur Rashid Aman, Sathi Akhter, Sohel Hassan, Asad Akber, Niloy, Nur Mohammad Moni and others also are raising voice demanding end of injustice on Mr. Choudhury."

The author is a freelance columnist