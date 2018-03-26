Another Session With Dalex Finance CEO

The CEO of Dalex Finance and Leasing Company will once again headline this year's Chartered Institute of Marketing Institute Ghana (CIMG) event at Alisa Hotel on Tuesday.

Ken Kwamina Thompson will speak on the topic “A conversation with Ken – The economy of Ghana”.

Captains of industry and the financial sector are expected to be in attendance to hear another ‘blast’ from Ken.

The financial guru has since 2014 acquired a reputation for bold and controversial analysis of the state of the economy of the country.

In 2014 his prediction “Let the Cedi fall” caused dismay among economists in Ghana for not mincing words and speaking to the issues. This was at a time when orthodox thinking was to prop up the value of the cedi.

His mantra “Ghana is broke” has been oft-repeated after Ken Thompson put that out in 2015.

In 2016, he lambasted the managers of the economy saying “in the abundance of water, the fool is thirsty”.

Mr Thompson's version of blunt, plain-spoken and common-sense economic analysis is never in short supply whenever he gets the opportunity for a talk.

The CIMG event will be another unpredictable dose of what is up to the Dalex Finance and Leasing Company CEO's sleeve.

The event will be broadcasted live on Facebook.