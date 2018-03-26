St. Justin Basic School Gets Water From Ghana Water Company

The Accra West Area of the Ghana Water Company has installed two poly tanks on St. Justin 2 Basic School at Blekuma in the Ga South municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The action was in a swift response to a distress call from the authorities the school’s compound to provide potable water supply to cater for the water needs of 2,278 students.

To ensure constant and reliable supply of water, the company also connected the school to its national water supply network free of charge.

Though the school is within the GWC - Accra West supply area, it had no potable water supply thus affecting sanitation management as well as hygiene in the school.

At a short ceremony to unveil the facility the GWC Accra Area Chief Manager, Peter De-Veer said the access to potable water supply is essential for public health management and his company will continue to work hard to provide good drinking water for the populace.

Receiving the facility, Director of Education in the Ga Central, Denise Welbech, thanked the management of the company for coming to the aid of the school.

She said the school was relying on borehole which was not helping them and they resort to buying from water tanker vendors and that cost the school a lot of money.

She said the situation was affecting academic of work of the school...adding that GWC donating 2 poly tanks and connecting the school to the National Water Supply Network to make sure there is a constant water supply will enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.