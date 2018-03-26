Stereotypes That Impede Progress Of Girls Should Be Challenged

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is calling on women to challenge traditional stereotypes that hold back female children.

Patricia Appiagyei observes child marriage; teenage pregnancy and cultural stereotypes continue to prevent girls from exploring their full potential.

She believes poor education output will continue to stifle national development until such barriers are broken.

She was speaking at the Golden Jubilee durbar of Africa Hall at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Mrs. Appiagyei points out marital bliss and land ownership have become elusive for women in many parts of the country.

She also cites parity between male and females at lower stages which widens as they go higher the education ladder.

Mrs. Appiagyei, herself an alumnus, urged mentorship for young girls at this stage of the country’s development.

“It is imperative we do all within our power to serve as role models and mentors to young girls growing up in a male-dominated society.

“We must teach them to be assertive, develop the right attitudes and mindset that can help in national development. We must teach them our history is replete with heroic women of substance, integrity and assertiveness," she emphasized.

Africa Hall was established in October 1967 with an 8-floor single block, the only female residential facility at KNUST.

Among its products are former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Professor Esi Awuah.

The anniversary is being marked under the theme, ‘’Fifty Years of Women Education and Empowerment in Nation Building’’.

Dr. Marian Asantewaa Nkansah is Hall Warden.

Distinguished personalities received excellence awards in 28 categories.

They include retired diplomat, Professor Mrs. Martha Tamakloe and Frances Thelma Kwabea Owusu-Daaku, Ghana’s first female professor in Pharmacy.