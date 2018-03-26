Ghana Beyond Aid Rhetoric

It was a rainy night. Atmospheric temperature had decline. I will usually stay not longer on bed. In a state of threshold consciousness, I heard a sound bite "Ghana beyond aid" very amplifying.

This is resonating! It must be coming from a socialist. It contains a booster. It confirms my assertion,Nkrumah lives.

Dr kwame Nkrumah envisaged a country beyond aid and started the processes of industrialization, self governance, positive resistance to imperialism and many more.

With this sense of euphoria, I made my way to the washroom. First to evacuate my colon and then take a bath. Then I heard the aged Nigerian President, in an ailing voice say,"Nigeria to aid Ghana in combating crime". Jesus Christ! At this point,it dorned on me that my President is overwhelmed.

Still trying to understand his motivation, I drove through the city to work at 8:30am.Straight into our sitting room,I met the orientation nurse. She is the first to report to duty. Hannah is a purposeful creature of God and well endowed. It's rumoured she has unmatched stamina.

She is a true reflection of the description in "In the chest of a woman" The author said, "In the chest of a woman lies not only a feebly heart but a flaming desire for power and possession". Hannah's drive for power is unflinching. We shook hands and I settled down for coffee.

A second sip of my coffee nearly got me aspirated. Why?because,the second deputy speaker is seen on national television forcefully advocating for Galamseyers to be shot at sight. Shocked, I made efforts to convince myself whether he was speaking from Ghana's parliament. Truly he was. I was waiting for the contributions of the NPP hairdresser from Akwatia. The inputs never came anyway.

Feeling much pain and anguish,I glanced through a daily. This popular phrase caught my attention"actionable intelligence " Hahahhaha. He continued, my write ups were mainly perception driven. So I ask,your call for "the looter John Mahama government to be voted out" was premixed on perception? Ah! Well, this is a golden opportunity for you to retrieve all booties from the Bole man.

Sir, I read your response to the suit brought against you by Hon.Dominic Ayine. Honestly, I was disappointed. It appears to me like a political banter instead. If in the event, Abronye DC passes his law exams to become a lawyer and files these jaundiced response we may stomach it but not you.

The next page was about the only righteous man in Ghana. Some call him Mr Boom. In revolutionary days he was Jnr Jesus. The booming was irritating, Sir! I'm sorry. But you taught us to be bold and forthright. You instilled in us positive defiance. Tell her to squeeze Hannah's hand if given the opportunity again. She can use the picture of what you did to Naadu Mills as a guide.

At this point my head began to ache. So I remembered the wise counsel from Mensah Otabil. With a gladdened heart, I reached out for my TV remote and changed the channel to watch animals. At least,I will better appreciate the concept of animal farm. Hahhaha

Sir,when did you start watching these animals? Your prescription is superb! I invite you to watch the elephants too.

The message alert that came through took my attention away from these animals story. With much anticipation for a message from CAGD, I read the message which says,Dear Customer be informed, an audit firm KPMG has taken over Unibank.

As if these platinum of takeovers are not enough, the trainee minister is out again. This time, he want the US to takeover our security installations. Mr Minister, return their $20m. We are not ready to have a US military base.

The average Ghanaian is peace loving and won't engage in anything that will undermine his peace and sovereignty.

Azeko Razak

Socialist, Youth activist.

Tel:0245519547