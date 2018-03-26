Minority NDC, Please Give Us A Press Conference On SSNIT’s Alleged $72M Scandal!

It is a known secret that the minority NDC operatives are on a mission to placate their aggrieved party supporters, hence constantly organising press conferences on any issues that pop up in the country, whether relevant or not.

Indeed, it is extremely heart-wrenching to witness an opposition party whose responsibility is to provide a credible opposition, and yet disappointingly reneging on its responsibility.

Make no mistake, the opposition NDC is obliged to put the incumbent government on its toes. But does the opposition NDC have to criticise for criticising sake?

Perhaps, more than anything else, the NDC Party apparatchiks are trying their level best to convince their aggrieved supporters of their consuming desire to recapture power in 2020. How pathetic?

If, indeed, the minority NDC operatives are seeking to provide a credible opposition, why are they blatantly refusing to organise a press conference on an important issue such as the alleged SSNIT’s $72 million corruption scandal?

Given that the minority NDC operatives are ever prepared to hold a press conference to make needless noises about security matters that supposed to be handled with extreme confidentiality, why are they flagrantly refusing to address other matters of national interest?

Are they that desperate to find non-existent fault with a view to pleasing unsuspecting Ghanaians?

Given that the minority NDC operatives could happily organised press conferences to demand answers on every petty issue, one would have expected the same people to take an issue with the more serious issue like the SSNIT corruption scandal, but that has never been the case. How bizarre?

Apparently, their relentless and needless press conferences are becoming extremely nauseatingly ugly.

And more so it is somewhat heartwarming to witness the minority NDC operatives desperately hopping around the globe with a view to detecting and preventing sleazes and corruption in Ghana, something they failed terribly to do whilst in power.

Let us admit, it is quite disappointing and hypocritical that the supposedly anti-corruption crusaders have thus far refused to speak against the alleged bribery and corruption scandals such as the SSNIT, the Ibrahim Mahama’s contemptible tax evasion, the infamous Bus Branding, Brazil World Cup, the Ford Expedition vehicle, GYEEDA, AZONTABA, SADA, SUBAH, the purported $200million debt incurred on the faded STS housing deal, the dubious Embraer 190 Aircrafts and hanger for the Ghana Armed Forces and over a US$100 million oil revenue loss between 2011 and 2013 as reported by the Public Interest& Accountability Committee.

Given that sleazes and corruption were prevalent during the erstwhile NDC administration and the newly anti-corruption crusaders turned a blind eye to the canker, one cannot help but to express endless scepticism over the opposition NDC’s newly adopted patriotism and solicitude for the wellbeing of Ghana.

Dearest reader, if such a bizarre attitude does not amount to double standards, what is it then?

Take, for instance, considering the fact that the minority NDC operatives have developed a penchant for organising press conferences at the slightest opportunity with a view to highlighting matters of public importance, it is quite bizarre that they have blatantly refused to convene and speak publicly on the SSNIT corruption scandal.

Let me however be honest, my heart will continue to bleed for my beloved Ghana, so long as we have in our midst the cunning wolves, who have unfortunately disguised themselves in sheep’s clothing.

I must, however, confess that if their weird posturing is anything to go by, then I will certainly venture to stress that they actions are destitute of honesty and integrity.

Let us be blunt: in as much as the minority NDC operatives are moving heaven and earth to convince their depressed supporters of their consuming desire to recapture power in 2020, they cannot and must not try to throw dust into our eyes.

Well, if all that the minority NDC operatives could offer Ghanaians is to call needless press conferences, then I am afraid their best is not good enough and cannot bring them back to power anytime soon.

K. Badu, UK.