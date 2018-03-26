Digital Marketing For Small Businesses

In today’s digital economy, social media is an essential part of the marketing strategy of businesses who intend to engage their customers and solicit feedback on their products and services. Due to the immense competition for the limited attention of patrons of social media platforms, the big dilemma for businesses is how to attract eyeballs and arouse interest in the form of reaction to their posts on these platforms. Sadly, most companies, especially small – medium scale enterprises (SMEs) attract little to no attention to their posts due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of what works and what doesn’t as far as social media is concerned.

In the “Small Business Bible”, a book on how to create, sustain and accelerate SME growth in Africa, the author reconnoiters how small businesses can win the digital war without breaking the bank in the process.

In the chapter on digital marketing for SMEs, the author engages Princewill Omoroguiwa the CEO of Simon Page College of Marketing to understand the rubrics of marketing online. Princewill, the veteran marketer asserts that the difference between a successful digital campaign and an unsuccessful one is the word “relevance”. According to him, what is considered relevant is what people want to consume. He says “people’s attention span is very limited so if your post is not relevant they won’t engage with it, if it doesn’t speak to them as individuals, if it doesn’t resonate with who I am or how I see myself then I will just move from it. However if it resonates with me and I think my friends will like it then I share it, if I agree with it then I like it or if I have a different point of view I will comment. All these are forms of engagements so whether it is positive or negative they have engaged with it and that is what is called relevance”.

He further admonished small business owners to concentrate on serving their clients instead of selling to them.

