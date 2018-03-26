Journalists In The World, Will You Please Speak Out In Defence Of A Fellow Journalist?

This is an appeal to the conscious journalists, newspaper editors, news portal editors and news agency editors in the world, to please speak out in defence of a fellow journalist and newspaper editor, languishing in Bangladeshi prison since 2012.

Multi-award winning anti militancy journalist and newspaper editor, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was arrested on 29th November, 2003, from the Dhaka International Airport in Bangladesh on his way to Tel Aviv for attending an international peace conference organized by the Hebrew Writers' Association. Mr. Choudhury was amongst the list of key speakers in the conference.

As Bangladesh does not recognize Israel and considers it as an enemy country, authorities in Bangladesh brought sedition, treason and blasphemy charges against Shoaib Choudhury by accusing him as an agent of Mossad.

Since 2002, Mr. Choudhury has been confronting religious extremism and radical Islam; denouncing antisemitism and holocaust denials; promoting interfaith harmony; and defending the Jewish State.

In 2005, at the intervention of US Congressman Mark Steven Kirk and rights activist Dr. Richard L Benkin, Shoaib Choudhury was released from the prison on bail.

In 2007, the United States Congress passed a bipartisan House Resolution HR-64/2007 by 406 votes I. defence of Mr. Choudhury and called upon Bangladesh authorities to immediately drop the false charges brought against him. But, Bangladesh didn't pay any heed to it.

In 2012 (November 8th), Shoaib Choudhury was rearrested and sent to prison at the influence of Maj Gen (Retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister, for Mr. Choudhury's 'crime' of exposing corruption of a Bangladeshi company named Prochchaya Limited and UK company named Zumana Investment & Holdings, owned by the wife and daughter of Gen Siddique. It may be mentioned here that Maj Gen (Retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique is the paternal uncle of British Labour Party's lawmaker Ms. Tulip Siddiq.

As the Security Advisor exerted his influence on the court, the Metropolitan Session Judge in Dhaka convicted Shoaib Choudhury in treason and blasphemy charges (in the case brought in 2003) and handed down seven year's rigorous imprisonment. Later in 2015, the Security Advisor also got Mr. Choudhury convicted in a false case lodged by Prochchaya Limited.

Although Mr. Choudhury's appeal against both the conviction are still pending, his conviction period ended on November 2, 2017. But, the Security Advisor, by exerting influence, has been keeping this journalist in prison this creating undue obstructions.

In a recent study report published by German-based thinktanks. Bertellsmann Stifung, there is no longer democracy in Bangladesh and the country is under dictatorship.

There is no rule of law, freedom of judiciary, freedom of expression and freedom of press in today's Bangladesh. Intimidation of journalists and newspaper editors are very common and frequent.

As an old friend of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, I am making this appeal to all the esteemed members of the press, kindly to publish news commentaries or editorials in defence of this fellow journalist - Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury; and also to kindly issue and circulate statements from the media houses, press clubs, journalist's organizations etcetera. demanding immediate release of this extremely courageous and righteous fellow journalist.

Without your precious efforts and help, antisemitic dictators in Bangladesh may not release Mr. Choudhury from the prison.

You may kindly contact me via: sunpowerahmed [at] gmail [dot] com for further information in this issue.

May I please, count on your and valuable support?