Riches Oscar Aka 'Ghana Beye Yie' Shows The Way To Victory 2020 And Beyond

The Aspiring Ashanti Regional Organizer Riches Oscar aka Ghana Beye yie who played a key role in victory 2016 through special roles assigned to him by regional Chairman and Regional Campaign Team delivered more than expected.

Having served as a Special Assistant to the regional chairman, he is an elected Assembly member, a former Convener for Trades and Industry committee of KMA, A member of finance and administration sub committee of KMA et al.

In an interview with flyfm online few minutes after he submitted his forms at the regional party office in Krofrom Kumasi, Mr Riches Oscar said there is a work to be done for Victory 2020 and beyond not just a position to occupy and he refirmed his passion to fulfill all his campaign messages so therefore he pleaded with the cherished delegates of NPP to offer him the node to serve them humbly by voting for him between 21st to 24th April, 2018 as next Regional Organizer.

For the records Riches Oscar was the first Aspirant in the Organizer portfolio to put out his Vision on Social Media and before the cherished delegates of the New Patriotic Party.

On His Vision and Strategy to aid him achieve his accolades "An Agenda to Organize and Increase NPP votes in Ashanti region to 90%", Riches Oscar aka Ghana Beye yie stated 3(three) out of his numerous visions below.

Firstly, Riches Oscar said as Voluntarism has become an accepted phenomenon across the globe, when he is duly elected by the cherished delegates as the next regional organizer in his own capacity, he will use his requiste organisational skills to help organise volunteers to help with the party work, campaign and help raise funds for the party at the regional level then collaborate with the constituency organizer and do same at the constituency level.

He further stated that, For Ashanti to get our fair share of the over 100,000 jobs that would be created this year and numerous jobs that would be created the years ahead of us by our hardworking governments as we prepare to rule Ghana beyond 2(Two) terms in Power. When he is duly elected by the cherished delegates, he will collaborate with the constituency executives to collate the data of all our unemployed youth !and party members from the polling station level through the constituency and to region. This list would be handed over to National Headquarters, Ministries and Agencies et al.He would personally use his resources to follow it, until the oue interest is served as a region.

Again, the accessible regional organizer hopeful said when he is duly elected by our cherished delegates together with the Regional Director of Research would form a committee which would be made up of constituency Directors of Research and Elections to analyze the electoral roll and register in the region then identify antidote to these areas and constituencies that our opponents NDC votes keep increasing in the region.

Under his leadership as Regional Organizer, the Research Departments in the constituencies would be Resourced to aid us get accurate research findings to help the regional executives plan very well for the party heading to elections 2020.

Finally, Am going to offer a very focused and an all-inclusive leadership, where all the 47 constituency organizers in Ashanti region would be treated fairly and all resources disbursed equally. Under my leadership there wouldn't be any discriminations in any form.

Mr Riches Oscar again said that his other visions would be made known to all the delegates as he begins his tour of the region.