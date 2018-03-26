Zakorli Community Benefits From Water Project

The Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), a child-centered non-governmental organisation, has inaugurated a borehole at Zakorli, a community near Yendi in the Northern Region, to improve residents' access to potable water.

Zakorli was one of four communities including Kpahikpaba, Wantugu and Kasuliyili where CCFC utilised solar power to pump water.

The borehole at Zakorli was formally inaugurated on Thursday to coincide with this year's World Water Day celebration, marked on March 22, every year, to raise awareness about the importance of water and the need to harness it properly.

Mr George Baiden, the Country Director of CCFC, who spoke during the inauguration of the facility at Zakorli, advised members of the Community to maintain the facility for the benefit children and posterity.

Mr Baiden urged all 'to return to the natural ways of sustaining our environment, keeping the trees around the water bodies, ensuring that we do not throw plastic and waste into the water bodies and streams to help conserve water.'

He spoke about CCFC's contributions to water improvement and access to potable water in rural communities, which included the provision of 12 boreholes and 12 dugout dams in 10 communities that had difficulties in accessing water.

Others included the provision of 143 Rain Water Harvesting Tanks to 72 communities, 2000 soak-aways to remove waste water from the communities, and extension of pipe-borne water to five communities including Nyanshegu and Gbanyamine.

Naa Alhassan Alhassan, the Chief of Zakorli, expressed gratitude to CCFC for bringing water to the Community saying; 'Human beings begin with water and end with water, so it is depressing if there is no water in a community.'

Mr Abdulai Yakubu, the Water and Sanitation Team Leader at Yendi Municipal Assembly, encouraged the trained water committee and community members to work hard to ensure regular maintenance of the facility as well as ensure a clean environment.