Ablakwa Revives Volo Samsung Digital Village

The Office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has engaged a resident medical doctor to revitalise the Volo Samsung Digital Village with modern health equipment.

The 800,000 dollar facility, which runs on solar, built in 2016 by Samsung through the Office of the MP, is to enhance healthcare delivery in the Community.

At a medical outreach to reopen the facility, Mr Okudzeto said the Medical Officer, to be stationed at the St. Anne's Polyclinic at Tagadzi, would have oversight responsibilities over the Digital Village, which would run monthly health outreach programmes.

He said the original plan was for the Ghana Health Service to manage the facility and expressed happiness that it had been revived and for the first time, the community would have a resident doctor to attend to their health needs.

Ms Theresa A. Otu, In-Charge of the Volo Health Centre, described the reactivation of the Digital Village as exciting, saying it would promote quality healthcare delivery, especially maternal health.

Togbe Kwaku Abliza VI, the Paramount Chief of Volo, commended the MP for the commitment to health and development of the area and urged the people to patronise the facility.

He appealed for a pavilion at the Digital Village for patients and potable water for the Community, which, he said, was still dependent on untreated water from the Volta Lake, with increasing cases of water borne diseases.

The two-day health outreach, done by a 38-member medical team, screened and treated about 1,000 persons of various ailments.

Dr Momodou Cham, the Medical Director, St. Anne's Polyclinic, said mechanisms were in place to keep the Digital Village operational to improve access to quality healthcare in the about 20 communities in its catchment area.