Apam Orphanage Receives Support From Philanthropist

A Ghanaian resident in Bremen, Germany, Mr Tweneboah Kodua, has donated food items to the Apam Orphanage Home at Aboom near Accra, as part of his annual contribution to help the needy in society.

He expressed the hope that the token would help to put smiles on the faces of the children, especially during the Easter festivities.

The items were presented on behalf of Mr Kodua by Ms Grace Ampadu, a member of the Taifa Assembly of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) in Accra.

Ms Ampadu expressed the hope that the items would help save the home from making extra expenses on food during the festivities.

Mr Daniel Obimpeh, the Caretaker of the Home, who received the items, said he was grateful for the assistance and appealed to other benevolent institutions and philanthropists to go to their aid.