Focus On Becoming Global Players--Young Entrepreneurs Challenged

Young entrepreneurs in Ghana should not use current challenges facing the economy as an excuse not to expand, CEO of Margins Group, Moses K. Baiden Jnr has said.

Mr. Baiden urged young entrepreneurs to focus their energies on becoming global players rather than local businessmen and women.

He was speaking to JoyBusiness at the maiden Margins Youth Awards. According to Mr. Baiden, the maiden awards event themed: Margins Youth Empowerment, is aimed at promoting the interest of young and budding entrepreneurs.

“This awards ceremony complements efforts by the private sector to make entrepreneurs very competitive,” he said.

Participants of the Margins Youth Empowerment were awarded and celebrated in Accra after going through series of business skills training, writing and presentation of business plans, coaching, and mentorship.

The program’s aim was to create an opportunity for any youth with a business idea or existing business to be guided and mentored in developing a sustainable and profitable business in the ICT sector through a comprehensive program that offers the skills, tools, and network that entrepreneurs need to succeed in the formal private business sector.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the Margins Group in collaboration with Enablis Ghana designed this youth development program.

The program has contributed to promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation thereby contributing to a sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, productive employment and decent work for all.

This maiden edition was launched in June 2017 and received over 200 applications.

Fifty shortlisted applicants were then invited to an intensive two weeks training session in Accra, Enablis House during the 2nd Phase and 30 successfully completed the comprehensive, hands-on, high-level training in business management.

The 30 finalists who were selected out of the 50 participants made very good use of the feedback they received from during the process to fine-tune and resubmit their business plans.

Moses Baiden Jnr said for Ghana to achieve an economy beyond aid, there was the need for active youth involvement.

“Our young population is our country’s most important resource and it is our duty as citizens to invest in them and this is why Margins Group developed this program with Enablis,” he told Joy Business.

The overall winner, Issah A. Gombillah of Ghana Truckers Ltd, received a cash prize of GHâ‚µ10,000, Ist runner-up, Edward Kamara of Kairos Technologies received GHâ‚µ7,000 while 2nd runner-up, Kennedy Nyadzi of Hetura Books Limited also took home GHâ‚µ5,000.

The ten other finalists received laptops from Margins Group and all the finalists will continue to receive specialized business support services.

Enablis Ghana is a not for profit organization that identifies budding entrepreneurs and empower them to succeed.