Plan International Hands Over WASH Facilities To Communities

Plan International Ghana through the IWASH project has handed over a mechanised water system in Liati Datem and five-seater girl-friendly latrines located in Agbonyra, Datem, Dafornu, Soba, Adzekope, Gagbefe, Konda and Ablodime all in the Afadjato South district.

These facilities have been provided under a 3-year Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (IWASH) Project being implemented by Plan International Ghana with funding from the German public.

The project seeks to provide a total of 19 units of school-based five-seater girl friendly latrines; and 20 community water systems in 2 districts in Volta and Eastern regions.

The project ensures sustainability through capacity building of WATSAN committees and Natural leader teams in all the beneficiary communities.

Five communities (Liati Datem, LiatiAgbonyra, Liati Soba, Have Adzekope and Have Ayoyoe) that have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the regional verification team.

In a short ceremony held at Liati Datem on March 22, 2018 – World Water Day, Acting Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Ahensah Asum-Kwarteng urged communities to ensure transparency and proper accountability of all fees collected in order to boost confidence of the communities in the running of the facilities to promote peace in the communities.

He further stressed the importance of the latrines for the girl child.

He said, “the provision of Girl friendly latrines for the schools is to ensure children, especially girls have access to decent toilet facilities during school hours so as to contribute to positive learning outcomes. These facilities should not be turned into communal latrines.

Individual households must construct their own latrines for their use.”

The District Chief Executive of Afadzato South, Hon. Wisdom SemanuSeneadza joined Plan International Ghana to commission the mechanized water system in LiatiDatem. He called on the community to ensure good sanitation practices in the community.

He stressed how the contribution of Plan International and other NGOs in the district ensured that Afadzato South District made a leap from the position of 201, out of 216 districts in the District League Table in 2016 to 90th position in 2017.

He further called for the community to maintain the mechanized borehole to serve future generations.

A representative of the Director of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CSWA) called on the community to ensure strict maintenance of the facilities to ensure sustainability.

The communities were delighted and hailed Plan International Ghana’s efforts in their communities.

The women and girls were particularly thrilled as they will now be able to access water quickly as traditionally, the responsibility of provision of household water rests on the woman.