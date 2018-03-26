Akufo-Addo Urges Engineers To Instil Ethical Conduct In Their Practice

The President has charged the newly inaugurated President of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson to instil ethical conduct among local Engineers.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants members of the Institute to ensure their projects are delivered on time, conform with quality standards and are within budget.

This admonishing was contained in a speech read on behalf of the President by Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy, at the 49th Presidential Inauguration and Banquet to celebrate 50 years of GhIE existence.

The event was held to climax the 2018 Engineering Week Celebration held at the International Students Guest Centre (ISGC), Teiman, near Abokobi, Accra on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Mr Agyarko noted that the theme for the anniversary, ‘GhIE @50: Engineering Ghana’s Sustainable Development’, aligns perfectly with the President’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

“If we take a critical look at your theme, we would come to the conclusion that it is critical to ensure the long-term operation and maintenance of the infrastructure in the country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaian Engineers that his government is ready to work with them in various engineering fields to enhance the quality of services and infrastructure in Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural address, the newly sworn-in President of GhIE, Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson backed the President’s call and urged his fellow Engineers to stay relevant.

“We must develop our Engineering institutions to offer training and mentorship to shape the attitudes and behavioural patterns for the next generations of Engineering Practitioners. Particularly for our members in the civil and public service, character ethics must be recognized as the foundation of success. The critical ingredients are integrity, humility, simplicity, courage, justice and modesty,” the new President said.

Handing over the button of authority to the new President, the outgoing President of GhIE, Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid thanked WINE (Women in Engineering) members, Council members, Past Presidents and staffs of GhIE for their great support in assisting her, as the first female President of GhIE to deliver her mandate flawlessly.

-Photo: Outgoing President of GhIE, Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, handing over the chain of authority to the new President, Ing. Steve Amoaning-Yankson

Past Presidents of GhIE, Council members, Engineers from all over the country and the general public were at the banquet, where the 50 years anniversary cake was cut.

12 Engineers were elevated to the status of Fellows of GhIE at the ceremony.

The 2018 Engineering Week celebration and the year-long Golden Jubilee anniversary celebration were proudly supported by Tullow Oil, VRA, G&J Technical Services Ltd, Bui Power Authority, Ghana Gas, Ghacem and other sponsors.