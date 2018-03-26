Afed: The Largest Gathering Of All Young Entrepreneurs In Ghana, Advocating For Policy Change Is About To Be Launched

AFED (AFRICA ECONOMIC DIALOGUE) is an annual gathering of entrepreneurs in Africa that will serve as an advocating tool to influence policies that directly and indirectly affect young businesses in African countries.

The maiden forum is poised to take place in Ghana this year ; summoning all young active entrepreneurs in Ghana at one venue sandwiched with seasonal radio and TV personalities, industrial stakeholders and policy makers.

As part of the forum, a day will be dedicated for ENTREPRENEURS WALK across the centre of the cities to humbly petition Parliament on key Policies that need to be enacted to save startup businesses and to preserve grown up businesses.

AFED holds a strong belief, and that is economies are built on strong local enterprises. Across Europe , indigenous businesses have done the magic of building a resilient economy that has actually penetrated into the markets of African continents.

Ghanaian businesses can outperform and compete beyond the boundaries of Africa if our policy makers support them with innovative and propelled informed policies.

This is the gap AFED seeks to fill and with an advocative enforcement and endorsement from entrepreneurs, our economy will resurge with increasing business confidence.

The Founder of AFED , Justice Offei Jr together with his Executive Directors in partnership with the Entrepreneurs Club Ghana (ECGH) is calling for Stakeholders and institutions that buy into the same concept to come on board to make this a narrative changing tool in the development of our economy for upcoming enterprises to thrive.

Submit your support or participation via the information below:

E:[email protected]

T:0245719992

By

The AFED EXECUTIVES

Research Department