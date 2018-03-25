Aidoo Centre Holds Maiden Freedom Forum

The Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing (AAACCW) at the African University College of Communications (AUCC) last Friday, March 16, 2018 held its maiden edition of the Speakers Forum Series at the AUCC auditorium, Adabraka, Accra. The maiden edition of the series also coincided with the first anniversary since the Centre was launched in March 2017.

Speaking on the theme “Of freedom and Creativity” veteran highlife musician Gyedu-BlayAmbolley said freedom is an important catalyst to any form of development. According to him, in promoting artistic freedom, Ghana as a country must create the enabling environment that seeks to support creativity and maintain a heterogeneous world of ideas and values that can spur innovation. He explained that it is freedom that can ignite creativity and inspire the youth of today.“Freedom to express one’s self is largely dependent on his/her ability to tap from experiences”, he added.

The self-confessed originator of rap music advised the youth not to put money first on their life’s journey but rather focus on attaining experiences from persons who have travelled the journey.

William RamzyAmui, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Ramzy used his life as a musician and an ex-convict to illustrate how important freedom is. He explained that the youth of today must be mindful of both the physical and the spiritual freedom. Citing the biblical Jonah as an example, he advised the youth to focus on their assignment in life and avoid bad company, adding that they corrupt good morals.

“There are no barriers to creativity except that of the mind. You need to consistently explore in order to identify your God-given talent. Do not allow your present predicament to suppress your ability to create”, he said.

Before his incarceration, Ramzy was fast rising in the Ghanaian music industry. He was the first runner-up in the first edition of 'Stars of the Future' competition in 2006 and also auditioned for the M-net West Africa Idol contest in Nigeria in 2007. He was convicted on the account of a robbery and handed a 10-year jail sentence with hard labour.

The Director of the Centre, Nana Sandy Achampong, expressed his delight at the massive turn out from students and the general public - especially the presence of the former Minister of State and founder of AUCC, Mr. Kojo Yankah. He hinted that more of such events are in the offing.