John Mahama-Otabil Relations

In recent times, broadcast journalism in Ghana is mired in ineffectuality and unprofessionalism. The proclivity of many Media Houses to operate in local languages without recourse to professional training in the foregoing languages is sinking the image of Ghanaian media into oblivion. Today, some media practitioners cannot even make much pretense of professionalism.

This has been a source of consternation to many well-meaning Ghanaians. Pastor Mensah Otabil, the leader and founder of the International Central Gospel Church [ICGC] is no exception. He preferred watching animal programs to listening and watching the heartbreaking and sluggish Ghanaian media. A journalist and erstwhile president of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama (JDM) thinks the posture of ICGC founder is mealy-mouthed.

“In our time they were not watching animals, they were watching political discussions. You’re now tired of too much politics…you’ll be tired, because your darling government is super incompetent and so you’re tired of hearing the analysis, that’s the hypocrisy we face in our country. So let us not buy into their propaganda” (Source: GHANAWEB.COM, Tuesday March 20, 2018). Is Otabil not only being a gadfly [horsefly] stinging some professionally and morally bankrupt media practitioners in his country?

Socrates of classical Greek fame used two main metaphors to portray his philosophical career. One of his literary devices was that of a horsefly that stings the intellectually lazy Athenian society with his questioning. “For Athens is a great and noble steed that is tardy in its motions” and craving for someone to sting it to life, Socrates reportedly intimated. The other metaphor was that of a midwife who helps others to beget a wisdom in them. The only difference between Socrates’ art of midwifery and real midwifery was that he dealt with human soul but not body and that his clients were men not women. At the peak of Socrates’ art of midwifery was to ascertain every proposition as to whether the off-springs of a young man’s thought was driven with life and truth or a figment of imagination. Socrates had this dialogue with Theaetetus and his Mathematics teacher Theodorus, shortly before his trial by jury for polluting the minds of the young Athenians. Socrates’ student, Plato laid a formidable foundation for a branch of philosophy known as epistemology [Theory and acquisition of knowledge] with this dialogue. Discerning readers can read Plato’s dialogue, the Theaetetus, 150 BC.

Needless to say, PastorOtabil as a territorial being, is not above human errors. He once spoke against the method of preparing “Fufu” and, I personally wrote to challenge his assertions on my cherished culturally unique meal. “Pastor Otabil’s Fufu Comment: A furtive euphemism on African culture” (Nana Yaw Osei, GHANAWEB.COM, Sunday February 26, 2017). Besides, nudged by insightful erudition in positivism, post-positivism and classical philosophy as well as wanton disdain for metaphysical nonsense, I strongly disagree with Pastor Otabil’s proposition that when scientists make a discovery, it means the knowledge was there, it was covered, and they uncovered. This argument is philosophically weak, scientifically a flaw and a direct affront to epistemology. The ICGC big man has lamented over the apathy of Ghanaian leaders toward advancement. Nations that have developed engaged in active scientific research but did not sit down and pray for God to uncover a hidden knowledge. I am not unaware of the bible verses that describe God as a source of all knowledge (Proverbs 2:6, James 1:5, 1 Chronicles 22:12).

Nonetheless, Pastor Otabil is among the Men of God our dear nation must be proud of. He has succeeded in creating jobs for thousands of Ghanaians. He was without a university education but founded a university. I think it is reasonable to relate his scenario to Jesus’ statement to disciples; “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men” (Matthew 4:19). Per his discipleship and steadfast love for God, Otabil who heretofore craved for university education, is now a fisher of faculties, schools and colleges. Hey Koo Nimo, the doubting Thomas! Do you need a soothsayer to know the man is blessed? May God continue to bless you pastor!! Suffice it to say he commits an error, we must perceive it as an honorable error, talk about the substance of the issue and avoid personal attacks on him. For example, he should have said some Ghanaian media not all media in Ghana.

I have no modicum of fondness for many charismatic church leaders in Africa because of their posture as spurts of blessing. When my Christian sister Hozameh wants a good wedding for herself, she will be advised to cut her ego, eschew vanity upon vanity in this demon-ridden material world, deception of riches and, must not be without frugality to please God. Ostentatious wedding of Bishop, OPANA’s daughter is an ample manifestation of God’s blessings. Is this not narcissistic if not empowering the founder’s family to sidle to the trough of capitalist convenience? Maybe Karl Max was right when he asserted that religion was a tool of the capitalist to control labor rebellion and to promote embourgeoisement. I guess, the blessings of all loving God must be uniformly distributed. Some of them also boast of repository of Biblical knowledge and skew the thinking of their pastors to the leaders’ own parochial understanding of scriptures. Some control their church followers as if God created those members into a desert and they are sources of water. Pastor Otabil is not one of them.

Pastor Otabil as a citizen of Ghana has every right to express his opinion on national issues. The modern constitution of Ghana grant him inalienable right and freedom to join any association of his choice. The leader of ICGC is neither oblige to lead his life in accordance with some group of people’s understanding of honesty nor operate in conformity with others whims and caprices. It is pitiful that the name Otabil is increasingly becoming synonymous with howls of indignation. Your Excellency, President JDM, I read your response to the man of God with a starkdisappointment, not devoid of mortifying groans. Sir, pardon my language, and I do not mean to doubt your integrity, I think you stooped very low with this one! What evidence do you have to prove that pastor Otabil supports President Akufo-Addo?

The imperative need for thinking through Pastor Otabil’s assertion on Ghana media cannot be contended. Since when did the prophets in Ghana become media pundits on issues of national importance? Some journalists are aiding the fake prophets to mis-educate the public that every happening in Ghana is spiritual. In providing a firm argument for his theory of positivism and to pervasively demonstrate the extent of relationship between science and society, the philosopher and sociologist, Auguste Comte, claimed that trans-cultural societies go through three main stages.

These are theological stage, metaphysical stage and scientific stage. Is it not risible, the conduct of some Ghanaian journalists to condemn Ghana to theological stage wherein every aspect of human endeavor is divinely activated? My angst knew no bounds, when a so-called prophet of God used JDM’s name to spew balderdash and, that he saw former President Mahama in the clouds with blood in his hands.

Is JDM happy journalists provided platforms for such prophets? Dear Sir, you must rather join pastor Otabil to raise some journalists above the bar of competence. Fighting pastor Otabil is a bootless errand. “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivereth him out of them all” (Psalm 34:19). Long live pastor Otabil, Long live JDM! Shalom!

