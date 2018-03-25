Are We This Retarded As A Nation?

We should not be debating about the question of which of our major two political parties, namely, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), constituted a numerical majority on the parliamentary select committee that discussed debated the merits and/or demerits of the just-ratified Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) between Ghana and the United States (See “Committee That Approved Ghana-US Military Deal Had NDC Majority” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 3/25/18). Rather, what we ought to be discussing, as responsible and patriotic Ghanaian leaders and the intelligentsia, is the far more purposeful and significant question of whether the EMSCA pact between Ghana and the United States has any significant benefits or substantive and practical gains in both the short- and the long-term for the signatories, in particular the Government and People of Ghana, which are being asked to host an unspecified number of members of the United States’ Military and the latter’s civilian contractors under the aegis of diplomatic immunity.

Playing the blame game, as the politicians of both major parties seem to be doing, simply tells any critically thinking and levelheaded Ghanaian citizen that our Parliamentary Representatives may be a host of a countless number of other things, except responsible, patriotic and critical-thinking operatives. For instance, within just the last 24 hours, we have had Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul tell the Ghanaian public that the 2015 Military and Security Cooperation Agreement signed between the United States and Ghana, under the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama, for which, by the way, the relevant Mahama regime’s operatives kept absolutely no record, whatsoever, was far, far worse than the latest one, only for the same New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Northern Region, to turn round and tell the same Ghanaian public that, in fact, the details of the two compacts were, in fact, exactly the same.

This admission also comes scarcely 24 hours after yours truly wrote and published an article demanding that the two documents be published side-by-side by the Defense Minister, so that Ghanaian citizens, both at home and abroad, could make up their minds on the same. And, by the way, within the same period, I have also highlighted a very shockingly instructive article on the subject of Ghana’s national security, in which Prof. Edward Akuffo, a Security and International Relations Expert with the Fraser Valley University, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, notes that the Ghana Government has absolutely no clearly, coherently and comprehensively articulated National Security Policy on the websites of any of its security-related ministries and departments. This is precisely why our cabinet appointees and parliamentarians seem to be having such an extremely difficult time dealing rationally, constructively and professionally with the contents and interpretation of the recently ratified EMSCA pact between Ghana and the United States.

At any rate, how did it come about that we had more NDC-MPs on the parliamentary select committee that discussed and debated the EMSCA pact between Ghana and the United States, when the ruling New Patriotic Party clearly appears to have at least 60 MPs more than the main opposition National Democratic Congress? Are there any critical thinkers in both the Akufo-Addo Cabinet and our National Assembly? Or is this just a classical case of Tweedledum and Tweedle-dee? God Save Our Homeland Ghana!

