'Okada' Riders To Get Free Helmets

Somoco Ghana Limited, the manufacturers of Bajaj motorcycles, are giving out brand new crash helmets to commercial motorcyclists, popularly called 'Okada' riders.

The initiative, according to the Business Head, Vinay Chaturvedi, is to help reduce fatalities recorded during crashes involving motorcycle riders.

He announced this at the launch of Pulsar 220 and Discoer 125 motorcycles in Accra.

Mr. Chaturvedi indicated that, accidents involving motorcycles are on the rise due to its commercial use, therefore, it is important to promote the wearing of helmets.

He said although Okada remains an illegal business, as stipulated in the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012, it is gradually becoming part of Ghana’s transport system hence the importance for the riders to be given the training to save lives.

Mr. Chaturvedi stated that, Okada operations had become a source of livelihood for many rural folks and legalising and regulating it would create jobs and improve the transport system, especially in the rural areas.

On the way forward, urged the government to rather issue licenses to the riders to enable it to regulate the business.

He cautioned Okada riders against reckless riding and called on them to respect road traffic regulations if they want to remain in business.

Alexander Kweku Obeng

Also, Director of Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Alexander Kweku Obeng commended Somoco Ghana Limited for the initiative.

He said accidents involving Okada riders have increased in the first quarter of 2018 mainly because they don’t wear helmets.

DSP Obeng noted that, motorbikes lacked the safety features for commercial purposes so it becomes very dangerous when the riders fail to wear helmets.

He said the MTTD will this year embark on a sensitisation programme to ensure motor riders abide by the laws to ensure safety on our roads.