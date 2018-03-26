GETFUND Monies: TESCON UCC Wants Answers To Monies Given To MPs

A youth wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is displeased with the decision of GETFund to allocate some of its funds to Parliamentarians to perform monitoring functions.

MPs are expected to share a GH¢20.6m cedis allocation for the monitoring of Ghana Education Trust Fund projects and responding to educational emergencies.

Each MP is expected to receive averagely ¢72,000, a document available to parliament has revealed.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ho Central in the Volta Region, Benjamin Kpodo, has, however , defended the move , saying a chunk of the money will go to the Assemblies for emergencies.

But the University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the Tertiary Student’s Confederacy (TESCON) a youth wing of the NPP says the move is a duplication and waste of resources.

“We ask that will the allocation…not prove to be a duplication of functions and a waste of money,” Jeffrey Appiah Danquah the President said at a news conference Saturday.

The students argue that many of their applications for scholarships are turned down yearly, due to lack of funds and the introduction of the new policy will cause the rejection of more applications.

“We do not want a situation where applications, of students who normally will qualify for scholarships, will be turned down for reason of insufficient funds,” he said.

He stated also that, many of their colleagues have had their education cut short because of financial constraints.

“Many of our colleagues have had their dreams interrupted and many also had to give up those dreams entirely because of financial constraints,” he stated.

“…while we believe that our government has restored hope for people of such category, we need not give any space for doubt or uncertainty,” he added.

The group has given GetFund a 10-day ultimatum to provide answers to its concerns.

“We, therefore, call on the management of GETFund to provide us with answers…within a period of ten working days in order to clear all doubts and enable all interested persons to have a clear guide to apply for the facilities,” their statement said.