Former Minister Contests John Buadu For NPP Post

Former Minister of Trade and Industry under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Joe Baidoe-Ansah, has declared his bid to become the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Baidoe-Ansah who is the immediate past MP for Kwesimintim constituency of the Western Region says, his decision to contest the position is to provide effective leadership for the NPP to enable the party to easily win the next general elections.

He says his plan is to galvanize the party's grassroots to deliver victory in the 2020 elections.

The veteran politician thus becomes the first contender to the position which is currently being held in an acting capacity by John Buadu, who is also the National Organiser of the party.

Joe Baidoe-Ansah believes that his vast experience as a four-time MP and former Minister will enable him to provide the kind of leadership needed to take the governing party to the next level.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the NPP is scheduled to go to Congress to elect National Executive Officers between June 15 and 17, 2018, after ongoing internal primaries.