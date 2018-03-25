Ashanti NPP In The Diaspora Endorsed Asare Bediako For Regional Chair

Dear media and interested parties,

We hereby endorse Mr. Robert Asare-bediako as the candidate for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

We believe in his goal and aim to introduce professionalism and inclusiveness at the helm of

affairs of the party in the region, if elected to the office. We, therefore, throw our unflinching

support behind his candidature and plan for power to restore the image of the party in the

region.

In recent past, the New Patriotic Party in the region has been bedevilled with many issues and

has thus become a laughing stock on the lips of many supporters. Many party members are

disillusioned and disappointed in Wontumi’s administration because he has failed to fulfil the

promises he made to them and has even failed to secure good government positions for some

party executives in the region since the party assumed the reigns of power in 2017.

The culture of silence, intimidation and victimization he has ushered into the management of

the party has become a source of worry and concern to many people in the region. And his

disrespectful attitude to Nananom and members of the party has all but eroded the confidence

we reposed in him to turn the fortunes of the party in the region around.

Failure of his administration to preach peace and eschew violence in dispute resolution and

bring a sense of oneness at both the regional and grassroots levels are to be blamed for the

many squabbles and suspensions which have bedevilled the party since he took office.

He has never sat in the party’s office for even a day since he assumed office as the regional

chairman of the party. And we have unsuccessfully tried on several occasions to speak with him

on phone with regard to some financial and material resources we have been meaning to give to

the party folks to help them in the discharge of their duties but all have proven futile.

We believe these issues are solvable but they require someone in the calibre and with the

gravitas of Chairman Robert Asare-bediako to bring hope to all party members in the region,

and whose consensual leadership style can help the party redeem its image, increase its votes

and win all the parliamentary seats in the region at next general election.

Together, we believe we can work with Chairman Asare-bediako to make the New Patriotic Party stronger in the region.

It is for these reasons that we are rallying our members to support his candidature and ask our children and husbands who are taking part in the election to vote

for him.

Yours sincerely

The Undersigned

Kwabena Kwakye

President

Manhyia North Constituency & UK Branch member

Mob: +44 7956232448 or +233552347521

Kwabena Yeboah

Secretary

Manhyia South Constituency & Cincinnati Ohio chapter member, USA

Mobile: +1(513)657-7823

Danny Opoku Antwi

PRO

Manhyia South Constituency & Columbus Ohio Chapter member, USA

Mobile: +1(614)956-9345

Afia Adwubi

Subin Constituency & Baltimore Chapter member, USA

Mobile: +1(443)236-0978

Godfred Asumadu

Ejura sekyeredumasi Constituency & Holland Branch member

Mobile: +31205551111

Gabriel Boakye Danquah

Fomena Constituency & Holland Branch member

Mobile: +31567544670

Nana Yaa Amaniampong

Mampong Constituency & UK Branch member

Mobile: +447890665441

Abdella Mutala

Oforikrom Constituency & UK Branch member

Mobile: +447965466466

Priscilla Achiaa

Asokwa Constituency & UK Branch member

Mobile: +447856772220

Sandra Boateng

Suame Constituency & Italy Branch member

Mobile: +397565487690

David Baah Sekyere

Tafo Pankrono Constituency & Italy Branch member

Mobile: +397859993330

Mustaspha Hameed

Asawase Constituency & Canada Branch member

Mobile:+1917-755-0008

Yaw Afreh

Bantama Constituency & Canada Branch member

Mobile:+917-765-8766

Ophilia Dapaah

Obuasi East Constituency & Germany branch member

Mobile: +494666889822