Christians Mark Palm Sunday Ahead Of Easter

Christians in Ghana today joined others around the world to celebrate Palm Sunday to commemorate the triumphant entry into Jerusalem by Jesus Christ, days before he was crucified.

The day, which is also the final Sunday of Lent, and the beginning of the Holy Week in the Christian Calendar, is known as Palm Sunday because the faithful often receive palm fronds, which they use to participate in the re-enactment of Christ's arrival in Jerusalem.

In the Gospel, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey and was welcomed by the townspeople with songs and praise, throwing clothes and palm branches on the ground for Him to walk on as a sign of homage.