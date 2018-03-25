Tarkwa-Nsuaem Students Benefit From Scholarship Initiative

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, has obtained a scholarship for 800 continuing Senior High School and tertiary students within his constituency.

This is to support the education of second and third year SHS students who are not covered by the government’s Free SHS policy after it was implemented this academic year which saw first-year student enjoying free education at that level.

The move the MP indicated stems from his determination to develop the educational qualities of his constituents, with support from the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Mr. Mireku Duker made the announcement on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at a forum themed, “Youth Development-The role of scholarships” at the Goldfields Junior Staff Club House, Tarkwa. The forum as also attended by the leadership of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

He commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free SHS policy which the people of Wassa Fiase and Ghana at large are proud of.

The event drew traditional leaders within and beyond Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Heads of senior high schools, Dean of Students, SRC, GRASAG and students of University of Mines & Technology, Tarkwa, Women’s Vocational Training, the Municipal Assembly, Youth associations and party activists.

The guest speaker of the occasion, the Deputy Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Lydia Darko Acheampong, reiterated the stance of President Akufo Addo to develop the educational capabilities of Ghanaians.

The Chairman for the occasion, Nana Kobina Nketiah urged beneficiaries of the scholarships to make good use of it.