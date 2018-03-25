Is Democracy Losing Steam Globally?

During the sudden emergence of Arab Spring, lots of political pundits expressed uncontrolled delight stating, this was the last episode of dictatorial regimes and autocratic monarchism in the Arab world. But the last result of this 'spring ' has visibly turned into a disgusting thunderstorm. Look into Libya. Following the demise of Gaddafi,this country under the madness of Democratization has finally turned into one of the epicenters of religious extremism and terrorism. Should there be Suddam Hussain in Iraq,most possibly the emergence of Islamic State was a mission impossible!

The architect of Arab spring most definitely failed in assessing the socio-political atmosphere in the Arab world. They messed up the Arab world with the western realities. They didn't understand, while democracy could be a feasible formula for the US and the West and even some Afro-Asian nations, it simply is unworkable in China,DPR of Korea(North Korea),Cuba,Russia and some other countries.

For decades China is advancing both economically and technologically under 'peoples autocracy '.This formula has already been proved to be extremely viable for most of the developing nations. Possibly this has inspired Mr Norendro Modi and his party leaders in introducing a new format of peoples autocracy under the grub of ultra-nationalism mixed with radical Hinduism. And of course this formula is going to be beneficial to the people of India.

In Turkey the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also copied the same formula under the cover of patriotism and strict Sharia rule.

Finally the emerge of President Xi Jinping as the truest descendent of Comrade Mao Zedong or President Vladimir Putin as the same of Joseph Stalin are nothing but requirement of time. People may disagree with me, but finally they too will realize- China and Russia made the right decision at the right time.

The theory of democracy most possibly is already under life support in ICU. Peoples autocracy will emerge in many other nations in the days to come.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and worked in the United Nations.