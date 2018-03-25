International Student Wins “face Of Aucc” Pageant

A level 200 Ivorian student Ms. Gense Marjolly of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) has been crowned the 2018 “Face of AUCC” held on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Discovery House campus, Adabraka. She beat four (4) other contestants to walk home with the coveted crown, hampers, certificate of participation and a cash prize. Ms. Zelda Appiah and Gertrude Appiah were adjudged the 1st and 2nd Runners-up respectively. It was a night of beauty, intelligence and cultural display.

Organized under the auspices of the Women’s Commissioner of the Students Representative Council (SRC), the weeklong celebration commenced on Monday, March 9, 2018 with an opening ceremony at the AUCC Auditorium.

Speaking at the launch, the President of AUCC, Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright commended the Women’s Commissioner, Ms. Georgina Padi and the entire SRC Executives for the laudable initiative. She said the era where women were relegated to the background is over. “The 21st Century woman now looks tall and elevated from the bondages of the past” she added. She advised students especially women to participate fully in all activities of the SRC.

The office of the Women’s Commissioner in collaboration with the Cocoa Clinic, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, organized a Free Health Screening Exercise at the Adabraka Market. The market men and women were screened for their Sugar Level, hepatitis, Body Mass Index (BMI), hypertension, breast cancer and other diseases.

The much anticipated Women Empowerment Seminar was held on Wednesday March 7, 2018, at the Baobab Lounge with the Honourable Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings. She reiterated the call for men not to feel intimidated by ambitious women but rather support them with love and understanding. She said women empowerment has taken the centre stage in today’s discourse because we are in an era where the contributions of women in nation building cannot be over-emphasized.

Other speakers were Ms. Francesca Duncan-Williams, Ms. Juliet Bortsway and a level 400 student, Ms. Esther Obu. Other areas discussed were Women and Religion, Career and Relationship Choices and Women in Entrepreneurship.

Other exciting activities undertaken during the celebrations were cooking competition between male and female students.

