University Of Ghana Reveals March Salaries Will Delay

The University of Ghana, Legon will be unable to pay its workers their March 2018 salaries on time due to the government's failure to release subventions.

No timeline has been given for when payment will eventually be made.

A memo, sighted by Citi News, from the University Registry also revealed that the University has been borrowing money for the past two months to pay salaries.

The memo, which was signed by the Registrar of the University of Ghana, Legon, Mercy Haizel-Ashia said the “processing and release of the compensation subvention for January and February has been delayed.”

Registrar of the University of Ghana, Legon, Mrs. Mercy Haizel-Ashia

“Therefore, payment for March 2018 salaries cannot be made as scheduled. It is not possible to borrow for a third month to pay salaries,” the memo added.

Assurances have been given that “efforts are being made by management to ensure that the delay does not prolong.”

Payment of salaries at the university is normally effected by the 25th day of the month.

The staff of the University would have been expecting their salaries this past Friday, March 23.

Carbon copy of 2014

The university was faced with a similar situation in February 2014 when salaries delayed.

The delayed payment of the salaries at the time was also due to cen­tral government's failure to release subventions.

The memo from that time, also signed by Mercy Haizel-Ashia read: “The University Community is informed that the University is unable to pay salaries for February 2014 due to the delay in the release of Government Subvention.” Payment of salaries will be made as soon as the sub­vention is received.”

At that time, salaries delayed for about 10 working days before payment was eventually made.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

