CEO of Trinity FM gives scholarship to a class 5 pupil

The Chief Executive Officer of Western Multimedia, operators of Trinity FM and Fact FM, Bogoso in the Western Region, Dr. Matthew Aye has given a scholarship to Bernard Appiah, a class five pupil of Purity Preparatory School in Bogoso.

The scholarship is in fulfilment of a promise Dr. Ayeh made during the finals of the Altar reality program organised by Trinity FM.

The Altar, which lasted for two months was a program organised by Trinity FM to give opportunity to children between the ages of 8 and 12 who have talents in preaching the word of God to preach.

The program which started in October last year with 14 contestants ended in December last year with six contestants at the finals.

Out of the six contestants, Bernard Appiah who worships with the Christ Apostolic Church International, Bogoso was adjudged the overall best.

Presenting the cheque, Dr Matthew Ayeh advised Benard's father, Mr. Samuel Oppong to take very good care of the boy in order to remain a God fearing child into adulthood.

Receiving the cheque, Mr Samuel Oppong expressed his appreciation to the CEO of Western Multimedia for fulfilling his promise.

He also thanked management of the station for coming up with a Christian program to develop the children in the Municipality.

Mr. Oppong promised to take very good care of his son, both in Christian and social lives.

Source: Daniel Kaku