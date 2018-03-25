CTI's B/A Debate Success: Usage Of Mixture Of Languages Was A Factor

The success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-Brong Ahafo (B/A) Regional Youth Organiser Aspirants' debate, which was organised by Critical Thinkers International (CTI) in collaboration with TESCON-B/A, and under the leadership of NPP-B/A, was due to the fact that the organisers of the event permitted the use of the English language and other Local dialects especially the most spoken in the region as the medium of communication during the debate.

Ghana is a country with different languages so in order to get a diversified audience, bring about inclusiveness and also achieve better and proper engagement and participation during debates, we saw it fit not to allow the use of the English language as the only medium of communication during our debates, but rather allow the contestants of the debate, invited guests and audience to use languages they are most comfortable with through out all the regional and national debates to be organised. More over, we employed this because we did not want anybody to feel limited or intimidated or left out due to his/her might be disadvantage/shortcoming with regards to the English language.

Our usage of this diversified method of communication during the debate held at the Brong Ahafo region which was the maiden increased participation among all who attended, and through this helped made it very lively and hugely successful. Until the debate, we only knew of the 'Bono' and 'English' languages as the widely spoken in the region, but our utilization of this method of engagement helped got us very enlightened on the many other languages spoken in the region such as Dagbani, Hausa, Fanti and others.

The CTI debate train is moving, and our next stop is Greater Accra Region, and we are sure to replicate same strategy of engagement in the Greater Accra region as well.

Again, we will thank all who helped made the NPP-Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser Aspirants' debate a success and historic.

God is King

Long live NPP

Long Live TESCON

Long Live CTI

ISSUED BY:

Critical Thinkers International - CTI