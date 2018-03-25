Workshop To Harmonize Mineral Laws Held At Daboase

Daboase (W/R),March 25.GNA--A-two-day training workshop to sensitize mining communities on the mineral and mining laws,has taken place at Daboase in the Wassa East District with a call on mining firms to engage the local communities to obtain their social license for operation.

The workshop is expected to give the mining communities some reasonable quota of employment conditions to improve their standard of living.

It is being organized by World University Service of Canada in collaboration with the Wassa East District Assembly and jointly funded by Global Affairs Canada and CECI,an NGO, under the West Africa Governance and Environmental Sustainability (WAGES) project.

Speaking on the topic; Relevance of the Mining Law and the Role of Stakeholders,a Consultant to WAGES,Mr.Wilbert Brentum revealed that most of the communities confess that they have little or no knowledge about the mining laws and regulations.

To this end,most of them shy away from the law due to technicalities beyond their comprehension.

Mr. Brentum said it was against this backdrop that WSGES has taken upon itself to simplify the law and make it digestible to the local and catchment community members.

He noted that the lack of understanding on the mining and mineral laws,was the source of conflict in mining communities adding that if the communities do not get deeper understanding,they could not engage well with the mining firm.

Touching on the Local Content Organization of a Mining Right holder,under section 50 clause 1 of the Mineral and Mining Act, Mr. Brentum said per the law,"a mining company reserves the right to choose their employees for training without restrictions.

He appealed to mining communities to exercise patience and look at provisions in the law before taking any action against the mining firm.

A Local Governance Specialist for the WAGES project, Mr.Akwasi Owusu-Bi underscored the need for miming communities to have access to the minerals and mining law.

He said his outfit was poised to engagre stakeholders in the mining industry to benefit society.

Mr. Owuu-Bi cited issues like compensation and re-settlement which normally occasion misunderstanding to be dealt with by the end of the workshop.

He said the trainer of trainer workshop, was a sequel to a community outreach programme where the trainees would partner the Information Services Department (ISD),the National Commission on Development (NCD) and the National Commission on Civic Education(NCCE) to embark upon a sensitization exercise with mining communities to ensure continuity and sustainability.

Mr.Owusu-Bi expressed the readi ness of the the NGO to provide the financial and technical assistance for the trainees to carry out that mandate.

He told the GNA that the workshop was yielding dividends as it continues to deepen awareness creation for Assembly members to ask the right questions and be abreast of the Minerals Development Fund that come to the Assembly.

Mr. Owusu-Bi also appealed to mining firms to engage the communities and give them some quota of employment in a bid to secure their social license.