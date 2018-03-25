Ebony Left Us A Lesson

I have no stand to decide where one will spend eternity but with confidence and without fear I can boldly say the truth based on what the bible is saying. I wrote a short article on Ebony's death not long ago and I received so many comments,bad and good, and it really told me that so many Ghanaians are illiterate when it comes to the bible.

I once again have something to say concerning a statement made by the Mc and confirmed by Dr. Lawrence Tetteh during Ebony's final funeral rites. The statement is "She said the sinners prayer before she died".

The quoted statement has been an axiomatic quote precisely in our Ghanaian society and the believe is that once you say this unscriptural prayer you become a Christian. I want to blatantly state that there is no such prayer in the bible therefore if you have been a victim of such false teaching, then I'm sorry to say you are not a Christian yet.

Now this is the lesson I want us to learn from the statement with regard to the demise of Ebony, Ghana has been popularly known as a Christian nation but I don't know Christians who are not ready to scrutinize statements made by our so called Men of God.

Since we will all die just like Ebony, I do not want us to be deceived by the unscriptural statement,

"The sinners prayer". There is no such thing in the bible and so if you want to be saved, this is the scriptural procedure.

Hear the gospel ( Romans 10:13-15 )

Believe the gospel ( Romans 10:17, Mark 16:16 )

Repent of your sins ( Acts 2:38, Luke 13:3 )

Confess Jesus Christ not your sins ( Romans 10:8-10 )

Be baptized not sprinkled ( Acts 2:40-41, Mark 16:16 )

Be added to the only church that saves ( Acts 2:47, Galatians 3:27 and Acts 20:28 ).

This is the only, I repeat, the only way to become a Christian and be save. The lesson

Ebony left us is that, we need to repent now or never. The time is now not later.

Thank you.

Mobile: 0542420264

Email: [email protected]