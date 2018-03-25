modernghana logo

1 hour ago

#MOGO 2018: Photo Report

CitifmOnline
The 2018 edition of Music of Ghana Origin (MOGO) organised by Citi 97.3 FM, came off today [Saturday], March 24, 2018 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event featured 'native son' of Ghanaian music, Amandzeba, 'Gyata Bi' singer Adane Best, traditional Ga ensemble, Dromo Naa and master keyboardist Isaac Aryee.

Patrons of this year’s MOGO were kept of their feet throughout the event as the artistes dazzled them with good highlife music.

Some personalities including former Gender Minister, Oye Lithur, Fiifi Banson, and a host of other dignitaries passed through to witness the music event organised by Citi FM.

Over the years, Citi FM has celebrated indigenous Ghana music by featuring great Ghanaian music legends whose songs are rooted in music of Ghanaian origin.

The #2018MOGO is sponsored by Freight Consult, Special Ice Mineral Water, with support from La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
appeared first on citifmonline.com

