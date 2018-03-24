Paul Amaning To Contest Eastern NPP Chair

Mr Paul Kwabena Amaning, the Managing Director of PMKF Ghana Ltd, has picked and submitted the nominations paper of the ruling part to contest as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairmanship position.

According to the 37-year-old business-man, Mr Paul Amaning , he believe in human development, especially youth development which has always be his priority and he wants to make the Eastern Region NPP more attractive to them if given the opportunity to lead the party as the next regional chairman.

Speaking to journalists after submitting the forms at the regional party office, Koforidua, the aspiring candidate who is challenging to unseat the incumbent chairman, Kiston Akomeng Kissi, he noted that, the party people need him to steer affairs to ensure the party gains the needed grounds in their quest to retain power in 2020.

‘’I believe it’s not only the chairman who worked hard to win power for the party in the 2016 elections ,however, the youth, women wing and those people at the grassroot contributed a lot to see the win the election’’ he explained.

Mr Amaning said the region needs a vibrant and accessible leader person who can support the core of the party members, added that, he intends to introduce insurance policy so that each member who is on the campaign board is insured and also that party members get businesses that when the party is even out of government they will still be sustained.

He underscored that even though there is heavy pressure on him to step down but he is very focused and will make sure those who have trust in him, when God permit and he win will work together with them.

He concluded that, ‘’Even when I go to the election and lose or one person votes for me I know I have make a mark’’.