Disclaimer: NUGS Has Not Issued Any Statement On The US-Ghana Military Deal

The attention of the Secretariat of the National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS has been drawn to a false statement circulating on social media signed by one imposter touting himself as NUGS President, the said statement bears the title "NUGS Rejects US/Ghana Deal." The Leadership of NUGS is by this Disclaimer calling on all our stakeholders to disregard such information because it is misleading and must be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

First and foremost, there has never been any official decision from the National Executive Committee of NUGS that sought to comment on the controversial US/Ghana deal regarding a joint Military training in Ghana.

Secondly, the emergence of some miscreants under the Pseudonym of the largest and ultimate students group in Ghana, it is rather unfortunate that some faceless charlatans for reasons known to them decided to use NUGS tag to perpetuate such a scandalous and wicked lies at the expense of the over 4 million Ghana students..

The leadership of NUGS condemn such an unfortunate situation, especially when our local executives and the

various Students Representative Council, SRC's in the various Universities called our National Secretariat to verify the authenticity of the signature by a self imposed NUGS President.

The matter has been reported to the security agencies, however in the unlikely event that it is an orchestrated attempt by certain people within NUGS to get known by the government in order to climb to the leadership of NUGS, they should revisit their notes, NUGS is governed by a constitution and any such aspirants or miscreants should live within the tenets of the rule of law.

There are structures in NUGS upon whose convergence decisions are made on behalf of the Union, the National Secretariat, The National Executive Committee (NEC), and Central Committee. It is interesting to note that NEC is yet to meet on 30th March, 2018 to state our position on the US/Ghana Military deal only for us to be hit by this impersonation from some unknown persons.

NUGS and its stakeholders want to state categorically, that we have a firm believe in the government and the Security agency in question to handle the matter in the good interest of Ghana, It is an establish fact that the proposal for the deal was sent to Ghana's Parliament for discussion and acceptance, and as Students and intellectuals we have firm believe in the Legislature for a thorough and strict discussion before such a deal was accepted and as such NUGS will be the least of entities to kick against any such laudable decision by Parliament in the good interest of Ghana.

.........Signed.........

ELISHA OHENEBA ESSUMANG

NUGS PRESIDENT

*0244199288*

...........Issued by..........

KOJO MATASA BLAY

PRESS & INFORMATION SECRETARY

*0275770400*