MOGO 2018: Adane Best, Amandzeba Line Up To Thrill Fans

Citi FM‘s much-anticipated Music of Ghanaian Origin Concert (MOGO) comes off at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel tonight [Saturday].

The programme, organized by Citi 97.3 FM, forms part of activities to mark the station’s Heritage Month initiative which seeks to project the culture and heritage of Ghana.

Patrons will be treated to songs from Amandzeba, one of Ghana's finest highlife artistes who since his Nakorex days, has proven his mettle in the music space as a consummate musician and great performer with songs such as 'Dede,' 'Wogbe' 'Biako,'.

The 'Gyata Bi' singer, Adane Best, will also have his turn to serve patrons with his fantastic stagecraft.

Dromo Naa, a Ga cultural ensemble that performs traditional Ga music ranging from kpalongo, gome to kolomashie will also be at the event to add a traditional touch to the programme.

One artiste whose inclusion is expected to tinge the show with a different taste is master keyboardist Isaac Aryee whose dexterity on the keyboard and profound knowledge in music has earned him international recognition.

After his lustrous performance at 'Kaleidoscope,' he is girded up for the real action at MOGO.

MOGO, for the past years, has been a platform to extol music brewed in Ghana by Ghanaian artistes; and it has featured a lot of Ghana's music giants.

Last year, the event featured highlife greats like Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil, the late Paapa Yankson and Amandzeba. Others were Adane Best, Kwabena Kwabena and the 'Rap Doctor,' Okyeame Kwame.

Poet and literary coach, Philip Dua Oyinka, known in art circles as Nana Asaase interspersed his proverb-laden poetry with his awesome singing prowess.

There was also a performance by Chief Moomen and his Wogbejeke crew who told the history of Ghanaian music through drama.

This year, MOGO is expected to be more enthralling than the previous years as artistes on the bill have promised to deliver unique performances on the night.

Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) which started in 2007, was initially an annual one-day event.

In 2015, however the event took a different as it was extended into a one-week festival and named MOGO Festival.

An awards show was also instituted as part of the celebration.