Pastor Defiles 13-Year-Old Girl

The head pastor of Word Is Power Salvation Ministries, located at Tabora, a suburb of Accra, has been remanded into custody by an Accra circuit court for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect, David Batul, 32, reportedly committed the crime in December last year when the victim was asked to send him food.

Pastor David Batul, according to the police, took advantage of the girl and allegedly inserted his finger in her private part and later had sex with her.

He is before the court for two counts of indecent assault and defilement of a child under the age of 16.

He pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded him into custody to reappear on April 4, 2018.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Judith Asante, told the court that the complainant is the victim's aunt and that they both attend the accused person's church.

She said in December last year at about 5:00 pm, the minor was asked to send food to the pastor and when she got to him, he grabbed her, inserted his finger in her private part and later had sex with her.

She narrated that the pastor after the incident warned the victim not to tell anyone about it and the victim obliged.

She said that in the same month, the victim's aunt noticed some changes in the minor and when she questioned her, she narrated her ordeal.

Chief Inspector Asante stated that the victim's aunt then lodged a complaint on January 3, 2018 and a medical form was issued for her to take the minor to the hospital and a medical report submitted on her.

She said upon his arrest, the pastor denied the offence in his caution statement.