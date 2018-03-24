Hot Chase For BA NPP Vice Chairmanship

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, who is seeking to become the First Vice Chairman of the party, is fiercely being challenged by some party members in the region.

Checks by DAILY GUIDE indicate that four stalwarts- Patrick Peprah Appiahgyei, Dr Emmanuel Opoku Marfo, Alhaji Shaibu Bamba, Yaw Dabie Appiah, the best friend of Abronye DC, who used to be a regional organizer of the party- are ready to challenge the outspoken youth leader.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, Abronye DC said he would win the position hands down.

According to him, the delegates would vote for him due to his impressive record in the region.

“Before the 2016 elections I declared at Bechem that our party would win 20 seats in the region for the party which was delivered, and this time round I am promising 25 seats if I become the First Vice Chairman of the party.

Acting Regional Chairman of the party, Thomas Adu-Appiah, is battling it out with Asutifi South Constituency Chairman Francis Opoku Sarfo, affectionately called Chairman Jerry and Dr Shei Sarku, who is not known by many party members.

The soft-spoken acting chairman has endeared himself to the rank and file of the party.

The Regional Women's Organizer, Dorothy Ama Amponsah, who is seeking re-election, is being challenged by Patience Tetteh.

Meanwhile, John Nketia and David Boakye have picked forms to challenge the Deputy Regional Secretary Kofi Owusu Boateng, who is acting as regional secretary.