Eviction Of Buddhist From Rakhaine State Is Next

Amid the special Australia - Asean summit in Sydney,protesters demonstrated against Myanmar's state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi embedded portrait with Adolph Hitler. What is going on in Myanmar is complete holocaust with Muslim Rohingyas. Myanmar army acolyted by Buddhist monk not only cleansing the ethnic minority but also burning the domestic animals.

They torches the houses and afterward bulldozed over that just to erase the evidences. Myanmar army made bound Muslim Rohingyas to leave their homeland and threatening to displaced people not to return. What will we call it?Genocide or holocaust, whatever but this heinous atrocities only can compared to Nazi's atrocities.

Economic benefits are the only reason behind all this atrocities.

Billions of dollars are invested in this Rakhaine state by super powers. Within few years Rakhaine state will be the hub of all economy in Asia. As per Amnesty International statement, "Remaking Rakhaine state" is going on. Land grabbing by military on a dramatic scale, new roads and structures are being built over burned Rohingya villages and land.

Satellite image has confirmed that at least three new security bases are being built in northern Rakhaine state. Its all about the security measures for economic zones. In reality, economic zones are certainly not for residential purpose. Today Rohingyas are evicted from Rakhaine state tomorrow Buddhist are next.