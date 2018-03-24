Does Koku Anyidoho Really Want To Pick A Quarrel With Okyeman?

For some twenty protracted years, the Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalists hijacked Ghanaian democracy and literally and savagely slaughtered tens of hundreds of Ghanaians of Akan descent, for the most part, including the three Accra High Court Judges, namely, Justices Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Frederick Poku-Sarkodie and Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong. The greater aim was to decimate and politically reduce Ghana’s Akan majority populace to an ethnic minority in the country they, more than any other ethnic group, have culturally shaped and economically developed with their own collective genius. Indeed, as I have extensively observed in a slew of media articles and columns in the recent past, the Accra High Court Judges were abducted from their homes in thick darkness and summarily executed, Italian-Mafia style, fundamentally for being of Akan descent or birth, on the express instructions of Capt. Kojo Tsikata (Rd.), a maternal cousin of Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) junta leader, Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the latter’s National Security Adviser.

As well must here be recalled that the Azu-Crabbe Commission, or the Special Investigations Board (SIB), that conducted its blue-ribbon enquiry into the murders, concluded authoritatively that these killings were veritable assassinations and the direct handiwork of the Provisional National Defense Council’s cabinet, and had the full knowledge and support, if not the active complicity, of Chairman Rawlings. And by the way, brutally slaughtered alongside the three judges was Major Sam Acquah (Rd.), a former Managing-Director of the Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC). Well, the issue that inspired this write-up, as Ghanaians are wont to say, and that has brought back all these painful memories, is a news report that recently appeared on several Ghanaian websites, actually just today, in which Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General-Secretary of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is alleged to have accused President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo of administering the country as if it were his personal property and/or the collective property of the Akyem People (See “ ‘Ghana Doesn’t Belong to Akyem People’ – Koku Anyidoho” Abusuafmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/23/18).

We, the great, good and hardworking people of Akyem-Mansa (comprising Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome) would like Mr. Anyidoho and the rest of the Trokosi Nationalist Hoodlum Pack to understand that we find the NDC’s General-Secretary-Second-Bananas’ accusation to be immitigably repulsive, deeply and inexcusably offensive and further want him to be sternly warned that if he persists in sliming, slandering and defaming the people of Okyeman, he would leave us with absolutely no alternative but to make sure that he dearly pays for the issuance of such unprovoked vitriolic attack. We must also quickly point out to the wider and general Ghanaian public that Mr. Anyidoho is a rabid and inveterate Akan hater who has gone on record as having described former President John Agyekum-Kufuor as a man with an execrably unprepossessing visage (or deeply unsightly face) the looks of which he, Mr. Anyidoho, could only bear or espy at the risk of him throwing up.

Of course, what I am clearly implying here is that if Mr. Anyidoho and his thuggish Robber-Baron Gang of Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalists make the grievous error of picking a gratuitous quarrel with Okyeman, they may have to be fully prepared to take on the entire Akan Multi- and Mega-Nation of Ghana and elsewhere in the Diaspora. If the terror-mongering and terror-trading Trokosi Nationalists have any axe to grind vis-à-vis the recent “Enhanced” Military and Security Cooperation Agreement signed between Ghana and the United States, which, by the way, we are reliably informed was originally initialed by the Trokosi Nationalist Godfather, Chairman Jerry John Rawlings(See “Cure Your ‘Selective Amnesia’ – Baako Takes on Minority Over US Military Deal” MyNewsGh.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/23/18), Mr. Anyidoho has appropriate, legitimate and civilized channels to grieve the same. Resorting foolishly to ethnic-baiting or the unprovoked abuse of any ethnic group of bona fide Ghanaian citizens will not be countenanced.

Akyems and Akans, in general, do not defer to any other ethnic groups in Ghana. The half-Sierra Leonean Mr. Anyidoho may want to check the history books to satisfy either his curiosity and/or wisely advise himself. If he obtusely decides to start a war, which clearly appears to be his overriding objective, he must rest assured that he may not live long enough to witness the outcome of the same. He is not a wise man, not by any stretch of the imagination, so there is absolutely no need for me to speak in figurative language or tongue to him and his ilk.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs