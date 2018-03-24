Volta Region: Tuberculosis Killed 6 Persons In 2017

Six Tuberculosis-related deaths were recorded in the Ho Municipality in 2017, Madam Shine Garvin, Ho Municipal Health Promotion Officer has said.

She said the prevalence of Micro Bacterium Tuberculosis was on a steady rise in the Municipality, comparing reported cases from 2015 to 2017, following a drop from 184 cases in 2014.

Madam Garvin who was speaking at the commissioning of a Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Tokokoe said 153 cases were recorded in 2015, 156 in 2016, and 158 in 2017.

She described the situation as a public health issue and called on all to 'wake up' and become active ambassadors in the fight against the disease.

Madam Garvin said the disease was highly communicable and appealed to patients and caregivers to employ strict hygienic practices towards preventing its spread, and take medications promptly.

She said coughs lasting two weeks and above was probable symptoms of the disease, and advised that such conditions be isolated and reported to the nearest health facility.

Madam Garvin said people must eat well to boost their immune systems in fighting the disease and also ensure their living areas were properly ventilated.