Zakorli Community Gets Access To Potable Water

The Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), a child-cantered Non-Governmental Organisation has inaugurated a borehole at Zakorli, a community near Yendi in the Northern Region.

This will improve residents' access to potable water to undertake their various activities.

Zakorli is one of three other communities including; Kpahikpaba, Wantugu and Kasuliyili where CCFC used solar power to pump water to while Namonsa, another community, is in the process of getting a solar-powered mechanised water system for irrigation.

The borehole at Zakorli was formally inaugurated on Thursday to coincide with this year's World Water Day celebration, marked on March 22, every year to raise awareness about the importance of water and the need to harness it properly.

Mr George Baiden, Country Director of CCFC, who spoke during the inauguration of the facility at Zakorli, advised members of the community to maintain the facility 'For the benefit of our children and posterity.'

Mr Baiden urged all 'to return to the natural ways of sustaining the environment, keeping the trees around the water bodies, ensuring that no plastics and waste were thrown into the water bodies and streams' to help conserve water.

He also spoke about CCFC's contributions to water improvement and access to potable drinking water in rural communities in the country, which included the provision of 12 boreholes and 12 dugout dams in 10 communities that had difficulties in accessing water.

Others; included the provision of 143 Rain Water Harvesting Tanks (RWHTs) to 72 communities to ensure water was disposed of effectively in the communities and 2000 soak-aways to remove waste water from the communities, and extension of pipe-borne water to five communities including; Nyanshegu, and Gbanyamine.

Naa Alhassan Alhassan, Chief of Zakorli expressed gratitude to CCFC for bringing water to the community saying 'Human beings begin with water and end with water, so it is depressing if there is no water in a community.'

Mr Abdulai Yakubu, Water and Sanitation Team Leader at Yendi Municipal Assembly encouraged the trained water committee and community members to work hard to ensure regular maintenance of the facility as well as ensure a clean environment.