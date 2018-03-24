Welder Awaits Sentence On Drug Charges

Frank Ofori Mensah aka Satan, a welder, will on April 9 be sentenced by An Accra Circuit Court for the usage of 71 wrappers of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The court convicted Frank on his own plea of guilty.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainants were Police personnel stationed at Mamprobi.

He said on Saturday March 17 at about 12:30am, whilst on their normal night patrols, on reaching New Mamprobi a place called Soko, the team saw the convict in suspicious circumstances and arrested the convict after a fierce resistance.

He said when he was searched 71 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was found on him.

The Prosecution said he was brought to the Police station and a formal report lodged against him.

He said in his caution statement Frank admitted the offence in the presence of one Lord Lartey, an independent witness.

He told the Police that he suffered from Asthma and had been using the dried leaves to treat it.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA