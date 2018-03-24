Ghanaians Challenged To Eschew Self-centredness

Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, the Executive President of the Osei-Kusi Foundation (OKF), has urged Ghanaians to seek the interest of others and eschew self centeredness.

To this end, Dr Osei-Kusi has advised that, people look out for individuals that need assistance and put smiles on their faces.

"You do not need to travel far, just a community near you will help," he said.

Dr Osei-Kusi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the OKF Rural Outreach to Duayeden, a farming community, in the Eastern Region.

The outreach, which forms part of the Foundation's frequent activities of reaching out to communities, had coaching, mentoring session, donation of clothes, stationary, farm tools and medical screening, health talk and Words of exhortation as part of the event for this year.

Dr Osei-Kusi further urged corporate institutions to help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, unemployed youth and also be concerned about each others' interest.

"People are really struggling but we are not helping and this is bad," he said.

Addressing the community members at a durbar, the Executive President of OKF, encouraged parents to invest in their children's education and also live peacefully with teachers in the community for the development of their children and the community at large.

Nana Kwabena Bram Ababio II, the Chief of the Community, thanked the OKF for the lending a hand to improve lives in the community and generations to come.

Dr Dennis Aprese, a Dentist with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, urged them to keep their surroundings clean.

He also appealed to the teachers to make handwashing among the students essential especially after using the washrooms.

Dr Aprese educated members of the community on oral hygiene, healthy eating habits and recommended that they take between two to three litres of water daily.

"Water helps in a lot of processes that the body requires to function," he said.

Some of the community members who spoke to the GNA expressed joy about the assistance and appealed to the OKF members to adopt the community and reach out to them in a timely manner especially in the area of health as they hardly get such platforms to be educated on some health related topics.

"This is a great experience and we will appreciate that the OKF members adopt our community and from time to time reach out to us and educate us extensively on health issues that we have no idea about." Reverend Alex Nkrumah, the District Pastor of the Maranatha Power Ministry, Nsawam, told the GNA.

OKF is an award winning Foundation that is helping to transform the lives of millions of young people by providing them with the tools, resources and training they need to make a global impact.